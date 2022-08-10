Actress Megha Chakraborty: I wanted to be a dancer, but acting happened suddenly

Actress Megha Chakraborty, who is currently portraying the lead in the television show 'Imlie', shared that she was more interested in dancing and acting was never on her mind but it happened suddenly.
MUMBAI:Actress Megha Chakraborty, who is currently portraying the lead in the television show 'Imlie', shared that she was more interested in dancing and acting was never on her mind but it happened suddenly.

She said: "I wanted to be a dancer, but acting happened suddenly. I just gave my shot in one of the auditions and got selected.... and then my journey started."

Talking about joining the show after it became successful and audience who relate to Sumbul Touqeer as Imlie, Megha said she had lot of pressure to make her place.

As she said: "Definitely because Imlie was already a hit. The maker wanted some changes in the story and it was a pressure to maintain Imlie like before and to sustain the TRP. I am trying to keep the audience happy and we, together as a new team, are trying our best."

Megha, who has done shows like 'Badii Devrani', 'Krishna Chali London', among others, said that there is a lot of competition in the industry and it is not easy to achieve success.

"There is cut throat competition in every field. You face a lot of rejections and sometimes you don't understand the reasons. It's all part of our job. Nepotism is there in this industry as well and some people get jobs easily. But later, they have to prove their mettle too. Getting the role for them is easy and later, showcasing the talent depends on them."

"People like us, who are not from the industry, do find it difficult to get a toehold because of less contacts. TV also has a lot of competition but new comers are given a chance as well so it's a healthy competition. One has to be talented to be in the long run," she added.

Megha, who is a very good dancer, is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

She said: "Shah Rukh Khan has always inspired me and I am a die hard fan of his work. I never thought I would become an actor but since I have become, I always want to learn from him. I watch every interview of Shah Rukh Khan and that inspires me a lot. The way he speaks, there is a spark in his eyes which you cannot ignore."

Talking about her overall journey Megha shared: "The journey has been very good. Ups and downs are there in everyone's career but I am blessed that things are going great and I am enjoying my work."

SOURCE-IANS

