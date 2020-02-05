THIS actress is Pearl V Puri's biggest fan!

MUMBAI: All seasons of popular show Naagin have raked in high TRPs and have been loved by the audience. In the second season, Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti had portrayed the roles of Mihir and Bela and were loved by viewers.

Fans still miss their sizzling chemistry. As it is rumoured that Pearl and Surbhi are dating each other, fans want the news to be true. These two actors are a complete package of entertainment and talent.

Surbhi made her debut with Qubool Hai with Karan Singh Grover, while Pearl started his career with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He has done some supporting roles in a few other serials. And later, these two stars together became the most desirable couple.

Currently, Pearl is busy with his serial Bepanah Pyaar, and Surbhi is busy with a photo-shoot. Both actors are quite active on social media. They keep sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

As fans are missing their chemistry, a fanpage has posted a small video in which Surbhi says that she is Mahir's (Pearl) biggest fan.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.