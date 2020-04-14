News

Actress Rekha Rana quarantine a force to reckon

MUMBAI: Due to the lockdown everyone are quarantined in their homes. And our  actress Rekha Rana is keeping herself busy as she practicing social distancing and even learning new things which keeps her busy throughout the day.
She is spending her time by engaging in her hobbies such as learning to cook new dishes, to sing and also to play the guitar.
She is also spending her time in spritutal activities like reading bible and praying.

While performing social distancing she is also trying to reach out to her fans by sharing motivational and helpful DIY videos through which will keep them busy and safe during the lockdown.

"Whatever is happening with the world is very sad and disheartening and I'm praying to God that everything gets back to normal soon . I have made a proper time schedule for my entire day , I'm trying to learn and do all the things that I wasn't able to do due to my busy schedule. " said actress Rekha Rana 
The actress  just hopes that she can  come out with the better version of herself after this quarantine period.

Rekha Rana has a music video lined up with her own production house "Christ Production"  which will release as soon as situations  improve in our country along with the release of her film "Yaha Ameena Bikti Hai".

