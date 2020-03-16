News

Actress Rekha Rana walks the ramp for women empowerment

16 Mar 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Rekha Rana was spotted walking the ramp for women empowerment for Fashion Designer Tasneem Merçhant at Women Achiever’s Awards held in Dublin Square, Kurla. The actress was spotted walking the ramp which was on the subject of 'Raise awareness against bias and take action for equality'.  

The event was organized by Elsie Gabriel and Rekha Rana were seen wearing Tasneem Merchant's summer collection inspired by sustainable fashion.

Actress Rekha Rana was also awarded the 'Women's achiever award' at the same event for her outstanding contribution in the field of acting and social work.

The actress looked stunning in her chic green and black dress while walking the ramp.

Next on Rekha Rana's bucket list is another music album for her own production house 'Christ Production' along with the release of her movie 'Yahan Ameena Bikhti Hai'.

 

