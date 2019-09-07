THIS actress to REPLACE Helly Shah's character of Kainaat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the most popular television actresses. She is best known for playing the role of Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini. She is also known for her portrayal of Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi. Currently, she is seen in Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera wherein she plays a double role of Sultanat and Kainaat.

Recently, there were reports that these hectic schedules were taking a toll on her health. In an interview with media, the actress had said that playing a double role requires her to work for 10-12 hrs and six days a week. That’s why the makers have decided to continue with Sultanat’s character in the show, however, Kainaat will be played by a new actor, who is yet to be finalised. Now, going by the latest report, the new actress has been finalised.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, TV actress Pallavi Gupta has been roped in to play Kainaat on the show. The actress has also been part of popular shows like Nazar, Mere Angne Mein, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2.