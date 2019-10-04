News

THIS actress to replace Rashmi Singh in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 04:08 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is currently one of the most popular television soaps. With its intriguing narrative, the medical drama has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It stars Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and Jason Tham in the lead roles. 

Going by the latest reports, one member from the Sanjivani family will be bidding adieu the show. According to a report in the Bombay Times, Chandni Bhagwanani, who was last seen in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, will soon replace Rashmi Singh in Sanjivani reboot. Chandni will be slipping into Rashmi’s shoes by playing the new Dr Asha Kanwar. Confirming the news and talking about the character, she told the tabloid that she is a bit nervous as she will be facing the camera almost after a year. She said, “It is difficult to replace someone, because people have already accepted him/her in that role. Though I love challenges, I am a bit nervous as I will be facing camera almost after a year and that, too, with a character, someone else has already established. However, I will not treat it as a replacement, and will approach it as a new character and will play it my own way.”

 

