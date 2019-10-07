Actress Roop Durgapal’s mother passes away

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu fame actress Roop Durgapal is going through a tough phase.



The actress lost her mother on 25th September.

A few days after her mother’s demise, Roop took to Instagram and posted a beautiful picture of her mother with a heart-wrenching caption that read, 'Mommy, you will always reside in my heart.. With prayers that you are now pain-free & peaceful, I set you free.'



Soon after Roop posted the picture, fans and friends started to pour in their wishes for her mother.



Have a look at the post.

We are really sorry for your loss, Roop, and pray that your mother’s soul rests in peace and that you have the strength to deal with this loss.



The actress was seen as Sanchi in Balika Vadhu. She has also worked in Babosa Mere Bhagwan and Baal Veer. She played a Maharshtrian girl named Ketki in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta.