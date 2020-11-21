Actress Ruhanika Dhawan gets INJURED

MUMBAI: Ruhanika Dhawan is a popular television actress. She has mesmerized the viewers with her acting chops.

The actress is not well as she recently got injured. The actress has fractured her finger.

Ruhanika shared her broken finger's X-ray report on her social media and informed her fans about her injury. She stated, "All I need is a hug ?? papa’s hugs are the warmest. (P.S ) I’ve once again ???? fractured my finger and this time it’s the middle finger ?? hence the X-ray report deserves to be on the feed post. Damn! My bones are so brittle. And my mum blames it all for me being a vegetarian ?? she says protein deficiency is the cause. What do you say? Any healthy tasty alternatives for protein? Let me know in the comments please."

Check out her post here.

Earlier also, Ruhanika had injured herself while she was shooting for her show. She was injured playing in her house and she accidentally hit her thumb on her dining table which ultimately led to a fracture.

On the work front, Ruhanika is popularly known for playing the role of Ruhi in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

