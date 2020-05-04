THIS actress rumoured to be dating her co-actor is actually in a relationship with a non-actor

Mumbai: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing juicy gossip and updates from the showbiz.

Craving for some hot and spicy gossip from the Television world? Here we are with just that. Tellychakkar.com adds a tinge of spice in your boring quarantine period by getting you this sensational piece of gossip from the Television world.

So this actress in question is rumoured to be dating her co-star from their very successful daily soap. The fans are also in the perception that the duo is dating and they keep gushing at their pictures and interviews thinking they’re together. Both the actors have time and again dropped hints about being in a relationship. However, TellyChakkar.com have learned that the actress is in reality dating a non-actor who is indirectly linked to the Television industry.

We assume that she dropping hints of being in a relationship with a co-actor is just a show to keep the paparazzi and the fan’s attention at bay from her real partner.

Can you guess whom we are talking about?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.