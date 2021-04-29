Actress Simran Khanna throws a VADAPAV PARTY on the sets of Star Plus’ Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The cast of the show bond very well and are more like family since they spend a lot of time together on the sets of the show. There have been some newer entries in the show too and the show is by far one of the most entertaining shows on television.

Well, the cast of the show recently had a vadapav party on the sets of the show. The Maharashtrain delicacy was made by Simran Khanna, who plays an integral role in the show and the video which is circulating on social media and was put up by actor Dheeraj Miglani has the cast and crew appreciating the dish!

Take a look:

Way to go Team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

According to the on-going track, Sirat and Kartik are trying to make things work but the situation is backfiring as Naksh is against this marriage. Naksh is taking out his anger on football when he sees that Kairav was about to fall and injure himself. Naksh runs to help him while Sirat comes on time to help Kairav and scolds him for not paying attention.

Sirat scolds Kairav like a mother and how he would have injured himself, Naksh sees Naira in her. Naksh and Keerti are amazed to see Sirat's motherly care for Kairav as she bids off evil eyes from him too.

Will Naksh be able to accept this marriage of Kartik and Sirat? That is something one will have to wait and watch!

