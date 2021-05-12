Actress Sunayana Fozdar complied all her looks in the Indian attire, and we cannot just keep calm

MUMBAI: Actress Sunayana Fozdar who has a very impeccable taste in fashion, recently made a reel in which she put together all Indian looks! With more than 10 looks, we are in awe of Sunayana's choice of clothes!

She posted the reel on her Instagram account, and captioned it as "Few of my recent Indian looks put together for you. Which one is ur fav????.. Would love to know along with a smile emoji" She also revealed her favorite look out of all the looks she wrote "Mine is the 7th look, Simple white chikankari with a nose pin"

The actress who is very glamorous in real life is the complete opposite of her reel life character. The actress who often posts pictures and reels on her Instagram account is loved by her fans for the goofy being she is. The actress enjoys a humungous fan following of more than half a million on Instagram.