Actress Sunayana Fozdar's picture in a hot-red saree is setting the temperature HIGH

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She is known for her acting skills and the roles she has played in daily soaps over the years.

The actress has a massive fan base on social media and is connected with fans on the platform.

As Sunayana constantly drops posts keeping fans engaged, her sexy pictures from a photoshoot in a red saree avatar are to die for. On Instagram, Sunayana Fozdar dropped the same picture and wrote, “Can saree get any sexier!! #sareenotsorry.”.

She further said ‘saree not sorry’ for wearing the red Indian traditional wear. In the picture, Sunayana is seen perfectly posing for the camera and looking straight into the lens.

The picture of the TMKOC actress is a winner as she looks too hot to handle. Sunayana is wearing a red saree for the photoshoot. Her saree has a beautiful sequin border which highlights the overall look.

Also Read: Darbaan: Sharad Kelkar throws light on his latest release and his role in it

Fozdar shared another picture too which she captioned it as, “It's in the eyes...always the eyes.”. The actress is spotted being seated on a sofa and posing. Sunayana has worn gold and stone studded jewellery for the shoot, looking elegant and classy for sure. She has opted for minimal makeup and soft curls, with her tresses left down.

The actress looks stunning as always and raises the hotness quotient with her pictures.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, while at home in quarantine, the TMKOC actress had entertained her fans with sassy videos and pictures.

Also Read: Anang Desai to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai

Credit: SpotboyE