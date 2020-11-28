Actress Surbhi Chandna thinks Mouni Roy is forever UNBEATABLE as the 'on-screen Naagin'

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is 'nailing' her character as Bani aka 'Aadi Naagin' in Naagin 5.

The show's viewers have time and again applauded Surbhi's acting skills and performance and lauded her for her efforts.

However, recently, Surbhi confessed that she feels Mouni Roy is a better 'Naagin' than her. Yes, you read that right!

Surbhi had admitted that Mouni is not just 'better' than her but is also simply incredible in the supernatural drama of and as Naagin.

It all happened when Surbhi went live on Instagram to interact and get chatty with her fans. During a live session, a user claimed that Mouni was a better Naagin than Surbhi. To which Surbhi politely agreed, and showered praises on Mouni.

Surbhi expressed, "There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni Roy was an incredible Naagin and will always be. I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don’t think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this.".

Surbhi's loving words for Mouni have been winning hearts, and fans are going gaga over her honesty.

Earlier, Mouni had also expressed that Naagin is the 'closest to her heart'.

She had revealed that she received a lot of love from fans for playing Shivanya Ritik Singh in the first installment of Naagin and is grateful to be a part of the show.

Mouni was the first Naagin (shape-shifting serpent) of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller series, opposite to Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in the leads. Mouni has been a part of Naagin 1, Naagin 2 and did a brief cameo in Naagin 3.

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 stars Sharad Malhotra (Veer) and Mohit Sehgal (Jai) in the lead roles alongside Surbhi's Bani.

Fans are loving Bani and Veer's chemistry in the show.

Surbhi and Sharad also won the 'Best Actress' and 'Best Actor' at 'Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020' for Naagin 5 recently.

