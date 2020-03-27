Actress Surbhi Shukla is PROUD of how her father is FULFILLING his responsibility as a Police officer during this lockdown phase

MUMBAI: As the nation is on a lockdown due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus, several doctors, police officials and essential service providers are risking their lives to make sure that the common man lives a hassle free life during this challenging time.

Actress Surbhi Shukla who has been a part of Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and will be seen in Star Plus’ Maharaja Ki Jai Ho is a proud daughter of a police officer and in the wake of Coronavirus, she is proud that her father is dedicated to his profession.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Surbhi to know more about the situation and how her father is contributing to the society.

She said, “My father Kailash Prasad Shukla is a sub-inspector posted in Ujjain under the MP police. I’m extremely proud to be his daughter. It is not just because he is my father or he is a police officer, but because he knows how to balance both, his job as well as his family. I’ve learnt a lot from him and my chest swells to know that I’m his daughter. He is my real hero”.

Surbhi further added, “It’s very saddening that people don’t understand the functioning of police officials. It isn’t easy for them to work 24/7. They do that to ensure public’s safety. The sad part is, there are some people who have been passing negative remarks. People should understand the feelings of a police man who sacrifices his own family to fulfill his responsibility towards the nation. While my father and several other police officials are on duty, we can atleast stay home in order to make their jobs a tad bit easy. "

Surbhi concluded, “Jab ek police field pe hota hai, not only him but his entire family is contributing to the cause he is working towards. "

Tellychakkar Team gives a standing ovation to such dedicated police officials!