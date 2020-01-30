Actress Toral Rasputra has never used glycerine for any emotional scene

MUMBAI: The recently launched new Mytho show "Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki" on Star Bharat is being well liked by the audience. Actress Toral Rasputra is playing the role of Rani Samriddhi, the mother of little Vaishnavi in this show. Her effortless acting is something that people are in awe with. The thing to note is that Toral never uses glycerin while shooting emotional scenes and this is one of the rarest things that you will see an actor doing these days.

Actress Toral Rasputra says, “That I always like to look natural and real in front of the camera. So whenever I have to shoot an emotional scene, I give myself some time so that I can go into the depths of that situation and feel that moment. In such a situation, I never apply glycerin in my eyes while doing a scene when I have to cry. Tears comes out genuinely from eyes. In all the shows I have done before, I have never used glycerin to cry.

Toral further explained that I often shoot with Maisha (Vaishnavi) on the set of 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi'. During this time, whenever I am teaching or scolding her, the feeling of a mother comes in me automatically and I cry.