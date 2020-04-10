loading...
Actress Urvashi Dholakia Goes Live With Her First Ever Chat Show, Calls It ‘Trending Now with Urvashi’

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Dholakia went live with her very first chat show ‘Trending Now With Urvashi’ on her social media.

In an effort to divert the minds of all amidst the scare of Coronavirus, the actress will be interviewing celebrities through video call without leaving her home.

Urvashi announced the show on her Instagram, introducing her first guest and asking fans to ‘STAY HOME, STAY SAFE’. The first episode of the show features her very dear friend, and exemplary singer- Tony Kakkar. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-t_-qspSAd/?igshid=434hccuwf18b

The show isn’t your normal live’s that has been doing rounds on the Internet. It features fun games and segments along with unfiltered and unabashed conversations in Urvashi’s unique style and quirk.

