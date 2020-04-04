Adaa Khan-Karishma Tanna promoting Naagin 4 on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series has done wonders on the small screen. The show is currently back with the fourth season and fans are simply loving it.

Naagin 4 has a fresh new star cast, however, the show saw the return of Anita Hassanandani as Naagin Vishaka which was simply an amazing surprise to the fans.

While everyone is going gaga over Naagin 4, the show's craze has been taken over in some other country as well.

We all know Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna are currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Interestingly, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan have been a part of the previous seasons of Naagin.

The hotties did not forget to promote the fourth season of the show on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Dressed in beautiful Naagin avatars, Adaa and Karishma looked smoking hot.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Karishma and Adaa left everyone speechless with their beauty and again avatar.

