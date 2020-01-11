Is Adaa Khan in love?

MUMBAI: Television actress Adaa Khan had featured in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Piya Basanti Re, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. She has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Comedy Nights Bachao.



Adaa rose to prominence with her performance in Naagin 1 and 2, a supernatural drama starring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Karanvir Bohra.



Adaa Khan is active on social media and stays connected with her fans. Apart from her acting, fans love her beauty. She never leaves any opportunity to share her posts on social media. This is why her fans are always eagerly waiting for her posts. Adaa was recently seen in a Punjabi music video.



Now, her fans have come up with video wherein Adaa is waiting for her love partner in 2020.



Have a look at the cute video below, and tell us what you think.