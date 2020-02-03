Adaa Khan is one happy soul!

MUMBAI: Adaa Khan started her career as a model and then featured in various advertisements. Adaa has been seen in a number of TV series and is best remembered for her role in Naagin and Naagin 2. She has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Comedy Nights Bachao.

The actress is pretty active on social media and stays connected with her fans. They love her for her talented performances and mesmerizing beauty.

Adaa is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

The diva's fans have posted a video of hers from her vacation in which she looks like one happy soul.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.