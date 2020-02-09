Adaa Khan’s on vacay! And we are jealous!

MUMBAI: Actor Adaa Khan is quite the travel buff and she is away at the Maldives currently. The actor is there for a five-day trip and is having an amazing time. We caught up with her, and here is what she had to say about her exotic holiday. “This is my first time in the Maldives and I am loving it. I am staying at the Kandima Maldives, which is an amazing place to be and one of the best lifestyle resorts in the destination. In fact, the food here is to die for! Kandima Maldives has 10 different kinds of dining outlets with a mix of fine dining experiences and buffet spreads, and we were spoilt for choice when taking a pick from the wide-ranging cuisines on offer. I loved the grilled food at Smoked, I tried flavourful dimsums at Sea Dragon that serves amazing Cantonese cuisine. Then I also visited Azure, Kandima's signature restaurant that serves an endless mix of healthy, Mediterranean food that is pork-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free and lactose-free,” she says.



After some more exploring in and around the resort, Adaa also added, "I was thrilled to try snorkelling for the first time, and enjoyed the soothing blue waters and I even spotted a turtle on the reef! I saw dolphins while looking out into the sea from my stylish room's deck. At esKape Spa, I experienced the most perfect healing therapies in beautiful tropical surroundings. All this has made me fall in love with the Maldives! Exactly the k'ind of place I was looking for, with much more than I imagined. This holiday has been a lot of fun at Kandima Maldives."

The actor loves to travel, quite literally! “I love to travel, it is not an obsession, it is a passion. I love to go to new places, explore them, meet new people, try different cuisines, see their culture because it makes me feel good, it makes me feel happy and helps me rejuvenate myself. I think it's the best feeling ever and someone who loves travelling can understand me. God has made such a beautiful world and I think we all should see it,” she says.