Adaa Khan is trending for Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan, who has debuted in reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to be racing towards becoming one of the best contestants. Adaa’s fans are awestruck with her fiesty performance in the show. It’s only been a couple of weeks since the show went on air and Adaa has surprised all of us with the way she did her stunts. In fact she was trending in social media with the hashtag #welldoneAdaa. Whether the act with the creepy crawlers or her car stunt with Karan Patel, Adaa has been brave and consistent.

When asked she says,”I am overwhelmed with the warm feedback I have received on my performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is my first reality show and I couldn't have expected anything better. On social media, my fans have commented that I don’t talk much, but when it comes to performing stunts I am giving my best. The response is so positive that it is giving me a high. And by nature I am shy and probably the quietest one. The way I have performed so far, I have surprised myself in the show. My family is also surprised as they always think I am too fragile to handle all this.”

Adaa and Karan Patel’s last joint stunt has also been appreciated by their fans. Way to go Adaa.