Adaa Khan wants to play this character from Game of Thrones

04 May 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Adaa Khan was recently seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, performing some dare devil stunts. But do you know which amazing part Adaa dreams of taking up in the future? Talking about her dream role Adaa mentioned, 'My dream role would be Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. The power that the character exuberates is amazing. I hope we also come up with something similar.'

The actress is known for shows such as Behenein, Amrit Manthan, and Naagin. Adaa has also attempted her hands on comedy with shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Classes and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. 

