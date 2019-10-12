News

Is Adah Sharma the MAN of your dreams?

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma shares images wearing a moustache from a photoshoot for her next film Man to Man and a hilarious warning to other heroines to be original and not copy!

Whatever Adah does on Instagram goes viral instantly be it her crazy videos or her hair colouring experiments. The actress is quite the sensation on social media and in a few days it becomes a trend

Adah Made an announcement of her film in May and the pictures went viral on Instagram

