Additi Gupta feels very strongly for her character Deepika Sinha in Sony TV’s 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television'slatest offering'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' has been creating the right noise for its powerful narrative that mirrors every working woman who is caught between the patriarchal norms and her dreams. In just a week, Dr Deepika’s heartfelt journey to fulfil her dreams of becoming a great surgeon has struck a chord with the audience as they find this story very relevant for today’s time. Bringing alive this story to life is the extremely talented Additi Gupta who has won millions of hearts with her earnest portrayal of the strong-headed – Dr Deepika. Not only this; the actor's social media has witnessed an outpour of fan messages who are in awe of her performance.

Additi Gupta opens up about how she feels blessed that she represents today’s woman who is willing to break the glass ceiling to be treated at par with men and to earn the respect that she deserves. Expressing her excitement about making a difference and being a voice for many women out there with Dr Deepika’s character, she said, “There is something about resilient women that has always attracted me to them. Playing Dr Deepika’s character and showcasing such a powerful and captivating storyline is a blessing for me. I can’t stop thanking and appreciating the writers for sketching such a brilliant character. All my life I have never personally faced gender disparity, neither at home nor in the workplace but donning the role of Dr Deepika, and going through her journey feels like I am standing in front of a very different and difficult world for women. As she faces discrimination, I face it with her in so many ways, I feel that I am merging with my character as I can understand her struggles. She is not only a headstrong and strong-willed woman but also a sensitive woman who gets hurt, who gets stubbed by words in her day-to-day life as a trauma surgeon, all because her gender is noticed before her profession. As I portray Dr Deepika, I represent the millions of women who face this in their real lives and I feel honoured that through me, I will be telling the story of their hardships."

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Dr Deepika’s struggle with taking risk-induced decisions regarding her profession. Not only that, but in the spur of a moment, Dr Abhay gets to perform his first solo surgery because of Dr Deepika. Will this change Dr Abhay’s perception of Dr Deepika?

