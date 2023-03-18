Adi Irani’s entry in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to land an important message about women’s safety!

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan that has been an audience favourite since its launch in May 2022. It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless, easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile and is an intense, brooding man today. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl on a mission to bring back Mohan’s smile. In the recent episodes, viewers have seen how after marrying Mohan, Radha is trying to win him and his family's trust again while dealing with Damini and her mother's evil plans.



In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness the entry of Mohan’s maternal uncle- Kul Bhushan played by veteran actor Adi Irani. While he is a well-known businessman who lives in Delhi, he also runs an NGO for women who have been through any form of abuse and need help. However, Kul Bhushan has a different definition of love for women, and now, his visit to the Trivedi house will bring new twists and turns to the Holi celebration of the family. Every family member is happy with Mama Ji’s arrival, unaware of his intentions towards Radha. Even as colors soar high and a spirit of festivity is all around, the audience will get to watch a very disturbing side of Mamaji in the course of an adverse turn of events that will happen during the auspicious festival of Holi. Mama Ji will use this festival to his advantage and try to touch Radha inappropriately.

This is where the show lands an extremely relevant message for its audience with regards to women's safety and dignity. Initially seen as a docile girl, Radha is far more confident now and it will be interesting to see how she will take a stand not only for herself but also become the voice of countless women who have gone through similar experiences. Radha will teach Mohan’s Mama the lesson of his life when she calls him out for his indecent behavior. This track will reinforce how no woman should ever silently face unwanted advances, the unsettling male gaze or an unwelcome touch and always stand up for herself. The bigger question here is that despite their recent misgivings and disputes that are going on between them, will she be able to make Mohan understand the gravity of this situation... would Mohan and the whole family come out in support of Radha?

Adi Irani mentioned, “I am super excited to join such a great ensemble cast, everyone is really kind and nice. Getting the chance to play this differentiated character that has a dignified projection but problematic layers is interesting for me as an artiste and I feel we are conveying a very important message about women’s safety through the device of this character. Kul Bhushan, is very different from what I have played in the past and I am quite excited about my entry in the show. I hope the audience will love the upcoming episodes of the show and continue to shower us with their love and support.”

