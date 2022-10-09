“Adi is the ‘sutradhaar,’ Himesh Sir an inspiration and Vishu Sir is my brother,” says Neha Kakkar, judge of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol – Season 13

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s most prestigious and sought-after singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ is back! Premiering on 10th September at 8:00 PM and celebrating the season of music, ‘Fir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai!’ Hosted by the charming and multi-talented Aditya Narayan and chaired by the ultimate trio judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, viewers will yet again be witness to their camaraderie. Excited to be back as the judge for the fourth time in a row and witness some superior singing talent this season, Neha Kakkar reminisces the previous season hosted with her co-judges and mentions how it is a dream come true to return back on such a prestigious show.

Talking about the ideal Idol family, Neha Kakkar shares, “Indian Idol has given me more than I can explain. I have a different kind of relationship with everyone here. From being a contestant to now judging the show, I have always found myself involved in the contestant’s journey as I was in their place once. Adi (Aditya Narayan) for me is a ‘sutradhaar.’ He is always there to cheer up the contestants when they are low and plans surprise pizza and burger parties on set to light up everyone’s mood. Himesh sir has always been my Inspiration. I look upto him for personal and professional advice. Vishu sir is a brother to me, and I have a very strong bond with him. I tied him Rakhi this year post concluding our shoot,” she adds.

‘Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai!’ Indian Idol – Season 13 premieres 10th September, every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television