“Adi is the ‘sutradhaar,’ Himesh Sir an inspiration and Vishu Sir is my brother,” says Neha Kakkar, judge of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol – Season 13

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:29
“Adi is the ‘sutradhaar,’ Himesh Sir an inspiration and Vishu Sir is my brother,” says Neha Kakkar, judge of Sony Entertainment

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s most prestigious and sought-after singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ is back! Premiering on 10th September at 8:00 PM and celebrating the season of music, ‘Fir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai!’ Hosted by the charming and multi-talented Aditya Narayan and chaired by the ultimate trio judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, viewers will yet again be witness to their camaraderie. Excited to be back as the judge for the fourth time in a row and witness some superior singing talent this season, Neha Kakkar reminisces the previous season hosted with her co-judges and mentions how it is a dream come true to return back on such a prestigious show.  

Talking about the ideal Idol family, Neha Kakkar shares, “Indian Idol has given me more than I can explain. I have a different kind of relationship with everyone here. From being a contestant to now judging the show, I have always found myself involved in the contestant’s journey as I was in their place once. Adi (Aditya Narayan) for me is a ‘sutradhaar.’ He is always there to cheer up the contestants when they are low and plans surprise pizza and burger parties on set to light up everyone’s mood. Himesh sir has always been my Inspiration. I look upto him for personal and professional advice. Vishu sir is a brother to me, and I have a very strong bond with him. I tied him Rakhi this year post concluding our shoot,” she adds.
‘Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai!’ Indian Idol – Season 13 premieres 10th September, every Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Entertainment Television Fir saath aane ka bahana hai Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case
MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat thinks Jagtap is Savi’s father
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has recently gone through a leap and is becoming more...
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; here’s why
MUMBAI:This weekend, COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ups the entertainment ante by introducing ‘Ticket to Finale’ keeping...
Actor Chaitannya Choudhry’s is all set for OTT debut with webseries “Hush Hush" opposite Soha Ali Khan!
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitannya Choudhry who has done some great substantial work in the industry will be next seen in an...
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has made a strong start at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned...
EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Jaiswal bags Endemol Shine's web show Dhanbad
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video