Adil Hussain is the Indian lead in Nilakshi Sengupta's   BLUE: THE COLOUR OF GUILT.

MUMBAI: Debutant Writer and Director Nilakshi Sengupta has roped in Adil Hussain for her directorial debut - BLUE: THE COLOUR OF GUILT. A modern-day story on the backdrop of the 1859 Indigo Rebellion of Bengal. The project Blue, written by Nilakshi Sengupta, has been shortlisted in NFDC's 2021 Co Production Market of Film Bazaar.



Adil Hussain on being a part of this contemporary film based in the UK’s New Castle upon Tyne, says, " Blue is a story that hasn't been told yet. It’s one of the darkest hours of Indian history and it's a story that needs to be told. And the way Nilakshi has written the screenplay I think it's one of the most interesting ways to tell the story. I trust Nilakshi completely on this. The film has a big chance of going places across the globe. With the ideas and casting she has in mind, I am sure we will be making a very very good film, if not a great one."



Describing her story, Sengupta says, "The story of Indigo Rebellion is at the backdrop - an event that many Indians have forgotten and many International historians are unaware of. No film till date has included this subject yet. The story deals with the collective ancestral guilt and the relationships of individuals today. Those whose past belongs to the oppressive British and those of the oppressed Indian. This is their story of modern-day interactions."



On her lead Adil, she adds, "When I thought of the character of Dr. Kabir Malik, there was no one else who would come to my mind other than Adil. His subtlety of acting and vast knowledge of literature will lend the perfect sensitivity that this character needs. I am grateful he liked the subject and agreed. Looking forward to a great exchange of creativity ahead.”



Nilakshi Sengupta has been a director-producer for over 20+ years in advertising and corporate content creation. Her career in advertising and films in Lowe Lintas, Clarion, White light has connected her to work with some of the topmost brands of the country for who she has created content as a producer-director. Some of those include HUL brands such as Liril, Lifebuoy, Magnum, Cornetto, Sunsilk, Wockhardt Group, Pidilite, Johnson & Johnson, Monsanto, Tata Rallis, Times group’s Worldwide Media, Indian Railways, West Bengal Tourism, Godrej, and Andre Agassi’s Square Panda for children.



Nilakshi has also been a film festival curator and sits on a few jury panels. She has a podcast ‘Just one Question’ with interviews of actors and technicians. She has also authored the books ‘Tina and her magic Kettle’ and ‘Tina goes to Pompeii’.