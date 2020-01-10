Aditi Bhatia fulfils her mid-night food cravings in the most amazing way

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is a popular face of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress is known for her role of Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' hit drama series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Though the show went off-air last year in December after a good run of six years, fans are still missing the entire star cast on the small screen.

Many of the stars of the show are in a chilled out mood these days and one of them is certainly Aditi. The actress recently went for a long European vacay all alone and had a time of her life. And now, it seems Aditi is making the most of it in her free time by watching movies, travelling with her family, and meeting friends.

The actress recently posted an Instagram story where she is seen enjoying some movie at 5 am in the morning. Well, that's most of us. However, Aditi also did something really relatable and that's binging on some delicious food while watching TV. The actress revealed in her caption that she was craving for Maggie at 5 am and she actually ate the yummy dish. Well, who doesn't do that! Isn't it totally relatable?

Take a look at Aditi's post:

On the work front, Aditi stepped into the showbiz world as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

