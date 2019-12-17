Aditi Bhatia is having a gala time with the most special person in her life

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia rose to fame as Ruhi Bhalla Star Plus' in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As the show is set to air its last episode on 18th December, not just the diehard fans of the show but the entire star cast of the show is emotional.

We have seen all the stars sharing various pictures and videos and memories while they were shooting for the serial.

Now that the show's star cast has already shot for the final episode, everyone seems to be in a chilled-out mood and making the most of their time off.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Aditi is one of them who seems to be enjoying this time and is relaxing in Delhi with her Nani, who is among the most special persons in her life.

Aditi is very fond of her Nani and we have seen her spending time with her on various occasions.

The actress recently posted a picture where she was all set to go for a vacay with her Nani. Both looked extremely happy in each other's company.

Take a look at Aditi's post.

On the work front, Aditi has previously done shows like Home Sweet Home, Tashan-E-Ishq, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza among others.

She appeared as a child artist in Shootout At Lokhandwala and The Train. The actress was then seen in Chance Pe Dance and Sargoshiyaan.