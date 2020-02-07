Aditi Bhatia looks stylish in a printed little black dress

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Aditi Bhatia never fails to woo her fans with her style game.

Known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actress is pretty active on social media wherein she regularly showcases her various avatars.

Aditi has 5.3m followers on Instagram and she makes sure to treat them by sharing posts. She has yet again shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a printed little black dress. She accessorized her look by wearing cool black hat and posed for the lens like a diva.

Take a look below.