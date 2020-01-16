Aditi Bhatia’s style game is on point

News

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress, who is also known for her style statements, is quite active on social media. She regularly posts something to treat her fans and followers. She has once again shared a picture wherein she is looking breathtaking. 

In her latest picture, Aditi can be seen donning bright printed attire, but it’s her nail polish that deserves special mention. We absolutely loved how she opted for different colours for her nails. 

