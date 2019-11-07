News

Aditi Bhatia sets up a perfect self date and its total fun

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 12:43 PM

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia who is currently seen as Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is enjoying some me-time. The actress is spending some alone time and enjoying to the fullest.

Aditi shared an Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself binging on delicious pizzas and cold drinks while watching a show on her tablet.

Take a look at the picture:


It seems Aditi likes spending time with herself and often goes on a self-date which is a great thing to do.

We are sure Aditi must have had a great time spending some relaxing moments with just herself.

Aditi’s idea of a self-date is definitely fun and we all can try it once in a while.

Aditi Bhatia is one of the popular faces of the small screen who enjoys a huge fan following at a very young age. The actress has proved it time and again that she is here to stay and entertain us with her talented skills.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments. 
Tags > Aditi Bhatia, Ruhi Bhalla, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol...

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol 11 contestants
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed

past seven days