Aditi Bhatia sets up a perfect self date and its total fun

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia who is currently seen as Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is enjoying some me-time. The actress is spending some alone time and enjoying to the fullest.



Aditi shared an Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself binging on delicious pizzas and cold drinks while watching a show on her tablet.



Take a look at the picture:

It seems Aditi likes spending time with herself and often goes on a self-date which is a great thing to do.We are sure Aditi must have had a great time spending some relaxing moments with just herself.Aditi’s idea of a self-date is definitely fun and we all can try it once in a while.Aditi Bhatia is one of the popular faces of the small screen who enjoys a huge fan following at a very young age. The actress has proved it time and again that she is here to stay and entertain us with her talented skills.What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.