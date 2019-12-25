News

Aditi Bhatia shares a glimpse from her solo trip

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress, who is also known for her style statements, is quite active on social media. She regularly posts something to treat her fans and followers. She has once again shared a picture and this one is from her solo trip.

Going by her caption, it seems she has turned one of dreams into reality. She captioned her picture as, “Day on my solo trip to Europe.”

“Wondering how I clicked this? Tripod stand ki jai ho hahahaha #LivingTheDream,” she added.

Check out her post right here:

