Aditi Bhatia is off for a solo trip to ring in the New Year

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
25 Dec 2019 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: New Year is just a few days away and everyone is in a party mood. People are taking off from work and heading for the New year's celebrations. One of them is popular TV actress Aditi Bhatia. 

The young sensation of the small screen is all set to ring in the New Year on a grand note. She is headed for a solo trip. Yes, you heard it right!

Aditi shared a couple of Instagram stories where she revealed all the details about her solo trip and we are super excited. The 20-year-old actress has headed off for a European vacay to welcome the year 2020. Her first destination will be Paris.

The actress revealed she is very excited about her first solo international trip and also very nervous. She also thanked her mother for giving her permission to travel alone. 

The cutie further revealed that she will be keeping her fans updated about her vacay by sharing pictures and videos. Well, we are sure the diehard fans of the actress will be very excited about it. 

Aditi has always made sure to keep her fans posted about her latest whereabouts, and this being her first international solo trip, it is very special for her and for her fans. 

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ruhi Bhalla.

