Aditi Deshpande bags Mahesh Pandey’s HUM for Star Bharat

TellyChakkar.com brings to you an update from Mahesh Pandey’s next titled HUM for Star Bharat’.

The show has actors like Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Rinku Karmarkar, Mohit Duseja, Vishal Bharadwaj, Satya Tiwari and Sonal Vengurlekar as the core cast.

The latest update is that Aditi Deshande of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Main Maayke Chali Jaugi Fame has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project.

The show will be a family drama which will be high on emotional quotient.

We couldn’t connect with Aditi for a comment.

