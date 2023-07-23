Aditi Patwa praises the team of her show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti: They are cooperative and make sure to provide us with a healthy work environment

MUMBAI: Aditi Patwa is earning praise for her portrayal of Koyal in the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya : Shiv Shakti, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD. The actor says the title of the show made her feel something special within.

“As we all know Shiv Shakti represents the unconditional bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti that we all know about. It’s a kind of inspiration from there. This is all I felt when I heard the title for the first time,” she says.

Her character Koyal is outspoken and unapologetic. “She's confident and wears whatever clothes she feels like. Koyal is today's generation girl like us. She is always on her mobile phone, always busy wondering what to wear today, what she should post, which hashtag to use and all that. She just lives in her own world, loves her brother Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) very much but doesn't care about anyone else,” she gives a sneak peek into Koyal’s character.

Aditi always wanted to play such a role. “I always wonder about the characters I play. In fact I do relate myself a lot to this character. That’s why it has been really comfortable to play this part,” she says.

The production value of the show is impressive. There has been a positive response around the same. “Those who have watched the show have only nice things to say about the production quality. It's been really impressive how the team has come together to give viewers such an experience,” she adds.

Sharing about her experience of working with Studio LSD and Prateek, she says, “It has been a good experience. Initially I was a bit nervous. Thanks to Studio LSD, they really cooperate and make sure to provide us with a healthy work environment. The way they cooperated with me during the audition procedure for this character, I feel really thankful that I have got such a team to work with. And, collaborating with Prateek Sharma on this project actually felt unreal in the beginning. I am grateful that I got this chance.”