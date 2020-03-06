Is Aditi Rathore Zain Imam’s FAVOURITE co-actress?

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is making the most of the break and is spotted having a ball of a time by hanging out with friends and vacationing at exotic locations. Zain wrapped up the shoot of his last show a while ago and is making the most of the free time.

Zain's show Naamkaran on Star Plus received immense popularity. The debonair actor played the character of a police officer Niel in the show, while Aditi Rathore played female lead Avni.

The duo enjoyed a crazy fan following, and their fans lovingly named them AvNiel. Although the TRP of the show fluctuated throughout its run on television, the love from fans grew by leaps and bounds, so much so that when Zain was finalized for Ek Bhram, fans requested the makers to rope in actress Aditi to play the female protagonist opposite him.

Well, that did not happen, but fans of the onscreen couple miss them terribly and are strongly hoping for their comeback.

While the duo is not much in touch, looks like Aditi Rathore is Zain’s favourite co-actress. The actor often shares snaps of his scenes with Aditi from Naamkaran on his Instagram. The actor has been a part of several shows but he often recalls memories from Naamkaran.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a snap from Naamkaran. Have a look at it.

What are your views on Zain and Aditi’s crackling chemistry? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.