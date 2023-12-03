Aditi Sanwal joins the cast of fantasy drama 'Baalveer 3'

MUMBAI:Actress Aditi Sanwal has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite Dev Joshi in the new season of 'Baalveer'. As the fantasy drama, 'Baalveer' is all set to come up with its third season. Dev will be seen playing the titular character and Aditi will essay the role of Kaashvi, a young girl who loves her parents and misses her mom as they both stay away from each other.

While talking about joining the show, she says that she is a bit nervous and excited also: "'Baalveer' is one of the most loved superhero franchises on TV and the fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I'm extremely happy to be joining the cast, I'm a little nervous as well."

Aditi, who is a doctor by profession has worked in a number of TV shows including 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Wagle Ki Duniya', and also worked in John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Now, the actress will be next seen in 'Baalveer 3' and she briefed about her character, saying: "My character Kaashvi's presence in Baalveer's life is that of a friend, comrade, and supporter and she will play an important role in his journey. The bond they create is going to be supremely special."

The first season of 'Baal Veer' was aired in October 2012 with Dev Joshi playing the titular role and it wrapped up in November 2016. It was followed by another season 'Baalveer Returns' with Dev in the lead role from September 2019 to April 2021.

In the third season, Baalveer will be shown as a simple boy from Mumbai, who is unaware of his power and the truth that he is a superhero. His enemies have taken his power and even he has lost his memory, during this period he meets Kaashvi and saves her from an accident. The story is all about Baalveer realising his powers as a superhero and how Kaashvi becomes an integral part of his life.

Actress Aditi Sanwal has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Dev Joshi in the new season of 'Baalveer'
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 14:30

