Aditi Sanwal to play MR Bajaj’s daughter in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

Early in the day, we reported about Kasautii Zindagi Kay taking eight years of leap and television actors Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra being roped in to play pivotal roles in the show (Read here: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay to take 8 years-leap; Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra roped in ).

As we know, Karan Singh Grover is returning in the show to play Mr Bajaj’s role. With the show taking a leap the characters would also grow.

Our sources inform that makers have roped in Chandragupta Maurya fame Aditi Sanwal to play Mr Bajaj’s daughter Kukki. The young character of Kukki was played by child artist Jia Narigara.

We also hear that actor named Amit Raghuvanshi will play Kukki’s love interest in the show.

We could not get through actors for a comment.

