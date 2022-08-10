Aditi Sharma and Karanvir Sharma express their gratitude as Rabb Se Hai Dua completes 100 successful episodes

Aditi Sharma and Karanvir Sharma

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience, and ever since its premier, all the characters have received immense love and support. In recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) is trying to manipulate her fiance Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) into believing that something is going on between Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and her. In fact, she has challenged Dua (Aditi Sharma) that by hook or by crook she will marry her husband Haider. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Dua will unveil Ghazal’s truth in front of everyone and save Ruhaan from getting married to her.

While the whole cast and crew of the show have been working around the clock to keep the viewers entertained, the show recently completed 100 episodes. In fact, the fans of the show showered their love by sending cakes, balloons and bouquets on the sets of the show. The lead actors took to their social media handles expressing their gratitude for all the love coming their way. 

Aditi mentioned, “We are so happy and thankful for the overwhelming response we have been receiving from the fans and viewers. I can't believe we have already completed 100 episodes, it feels like it was just yesterday we started shooting for the show. All the cast and crew members have been very supportive throughout this journey, and I must say, we are like one family on the set. I hope we keep our audience entertained like this so that we achieve many such milestones ahead!”

Karanvir added, “I can't thank the audience enough for showing us so much love and support since the premiere of the show. I am absolutely delighted at this tremendous achievement of 100 episodes and humbled by the response that is pouring in from the audience. The journey has been a smooth sail up till now and I really look forward to exploring my character further and entertaining our viewers. It is just the start, and I hope we continue to accrue the love of our fans!”

While everyone is happy about completing 100 episodes, in the upcoming episodes viewers will get to watch how Ghazal will try her best to cancel her wedding with Ruhaan by manipulating him. But will she be successful in doing so? Or will Dua expose her true intentions in front of everyone and save her marriage?

To find out what happens next, tune in to Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV!

