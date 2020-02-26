Aditi Sharma cutely photobombs co-star Vikram Singh Chauhan and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan are currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jadu hai Jinn Ka. The viewers are loving Aditi and Vikram's beautiful jodi.

Aman and Roshni's amazing chemistry can make anyone fall in love with them. They make a cute pair.

Aditi and Vikram have become everyone's favourite because of this show and have developed a huge fan following. We see how both of them keep posting several pictures from the sets.

And now, Vikram has shared a few pictures on his Instagram account where he is looking all kinds of dapper in a suit. His intense looks can make anyone go weak in the knees.

While Vikram's handsomeness took our attention, however, we couldn't help but notice Aditi who funnily photobombed Vikram.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, that's show friends are!

What do you think about this cute jodi of Aman and Roshni? Tell us in the comments.