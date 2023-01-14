Aditi Sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua talks about her days when she used to celebrate Lohri

MUMBAI :Aditi sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned, “Being a Punjabi, we used to celebrate Lohri a lot but since I have been in Mumbai for the last couple of years, I’ve been missing it. I still remember during the celebration, we used to light the bonfire, throw Popcorns, Revdi, Groundnut in the fire and then eat them later. There used to be grand celebrations with Dhol and music. Doing Lohri pooja with family, following all the rituals used to be so much fun and I definitely miss celebrating like that here in Mumbai. All my friends, family and neighbours used to sit near the bonfire all night, sing songs, dance and spend the whole night together. These are some of my favourite memories from the festival,because I will be busy shooting, I will be celebrating it with my family via video call. I wish everyone a very happy Lohri! I hope you all spend this beautiful festival with your loved ones!”