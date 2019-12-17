Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Deshmukh, who has been part of popular shows like Kavach Mahashivratri, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Punar Vivah, Reporters and many more, has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s much awaited show Yeh Hai Chahatein.Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is set to hit the TV screens from 19 December. It will star Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. Sargun will be playing the role of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan, a Gynaecologist and also a single mother, who adopts her sister's son after her sister's death while Abrar will play a rockstar named Rudraksh Khurana.Talking about Aditya’s character, we hear that we will play Rudraksh’s (Abrar) lawyer in the show.Aditya confirmed being part of the show.Here’s wishing the entire cast a very good luck!