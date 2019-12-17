News

Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Dec 2019 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Deshmukh, who has been part of popular shows like Kavach Mahashivratri, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Punar Vivah, Reporters and many more, has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s much awaited show Yeh Hai Chahatein.Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is set to hit the TV screens from 19 December. It will star Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. Sargun will be playing the role of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan, a Gynaecologist and also a single mother, who adopts her sister's son after her sister's death while Abrar will play a rockstar named Rudraksh Khurana.Talking about Aditya’s character, we hear that we will play Rudraksh’s (Abrar) lawyer in the show.Aditya confirmed being part of the show.Here’s wishing the entire cast a very good luck!

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Aditya Deshmukh, Mahashivratri, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Punar Vivah, Ekta Kapoor, Abrar Qazi, Sargun Kaur, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's...

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's screening
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

past seven days