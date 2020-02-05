Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar celebrates Valentine week on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season is a singing reality show which has been creating history since its first season and with every season the scale has risen . With Indian Idol season 11 the audience were aw struck seeing the talent this season from Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut Adriz Ghosh ,Ankona Mukherjee and many more . With the finale very near the viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will win the title of the next Indian idol.

To celebrate the week of Valentine the lover boy Aditya Narayan got special gifts for Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian idol season 11. He got a teddy bear for her to celebrate the Teddy Day, Roses to celebrate the rose day and to celebrate the chocolate day he got a big bar of chocolate for her. He is leaving no stone unturned to impress Neha Kakkar. Aditya has been very vocal about his crush on Neha Kakkar and know its Neha’s turn to express her feelings. Since the starting of the season Aditya is been seen impressing Neha with varieties of gestures.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Neha and Aditya speculated marriage on 14th Feb 2020.

