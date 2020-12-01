Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal look regal as Dulha-Dulhan in these NEW PICS before their wedding ceremony 

MUMBAI: The Tinsel Town is again all set to witness a grand wedding of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal and here is a glimpse of them decked up in their wedding attire.

The couple chose to wear white heavily embroidered outfits. Jewellery to accessories, they were perfectly co-ordinated.

In another video from the wedding rituals, Aditya’s father-singer Udit Narayan and mother Deepa can be seen dancing with the family members before the baraat left.

The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception. I've invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinhaji, Dharmendraji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with Covid-19 cases on the rise, I don't know if they will be able to attend,” said Udit Narayan to Mumbai Mirror.

On November 3, Aditya Narayan announced that he is getting married to the lady he had been dating for 11 years, Shweta Agarwal, in December, calling himself "the luckiest man alive". The couple met on the sets of the 2010 film 'Shaapit'.

Speaking about how he had met Shweta and fallen in love, Aditya had previously told TOI, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years.”

