Aditya Narayan celebrates his bachelor’s party on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian Idol season 11 the singing reality show has created a benchmark for the excellent talent that we have got this season. This seasons’ theme is “Ek Desh Ek Awaaz” and this theme was very well reflected when it came to the contestants as we have Sunny Hindustani from Batinda ,Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata ,Rohit Raut from Maharashtra and many more. To make this weekend’s episode more special the cast of the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan .

One of the most speculated marriage of 2020 Neha weds Aditya will happen on 14th February 2020. Everyone knows no marriage is complete without a bachelor party. Kartik Aaryan decided to throw a bachelor party for Aditya Narayan on the sets of Indian idol season 11. The bachelor party of Aditya Narayan was joined by all the contestants of Indian idol . All of them were seen having a gala time. Kartik Aaryan and the all the contestants were seen dancing their heart out . To make the party more fun all of them wore funky glasses and different accessories.