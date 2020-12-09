Aditya Narayan has the most adorable nickname for Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020. It was an intimate affair with his friends and family around. The wedding was followed by the reception. Now, the two are enjoying marital bliss and are painting the town red with their love. In a recent interaction, the host and singer revealed the cute nickname of his wife.

Aditya said, "When it comes to our attitude to work, we define what Amitji said in Bunty Aur Babli: ‘There are two kinds of people. Those who do the same work all their lives and those who use one lifetime to do everything they can.’ I am the former, my wife is the latter. I am constant. But she has done everything. She was a chemical engineer, then an actress. Now she is a fashion designer. She does all my suits and makes clothes for others as well, primarily men. I know she wants to do organic farming.That’s something even I want to try."

To this, Shweta stated, “Yes, let’s do that next.” Then, using her nickname, Aditya said, “Pappi, do what you like.”

Isn't that sweet?

Credits: SpotboyE