Aditya Narayan REVEALS with whom he is spending his lockdown phase

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

TellyChakkar recently went live with singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan. The spoke in brief about how he is spending the lockdown phase and also revealed that he has quarantined himself with his chauffeur and a dog and is missing his family.

He shared, “We are fortunate that we have all the things we use. However there are many people who are starving out of hunger and don't have shelter to live. My heart goes out to them. I keep them in my prayers and help in my own ways. I urge everyone to lend their support in the best of our capabilities. Make sure you help your building security with meals as they don’t go back home. Sometimes it’s not all about money but love and gratitude that matters. One cannot blame the government every time. Also, one needs to understand that this time will pass and we all will get out of this pandemic.”

He added, “I am stuck at my studio and living staying away from my parents along with my chauffeur and a dog. I have my grandmother who is 102 years and since the virus is most likely harming senior citizens I choose to stay here at my bachelor pad. Also, I don’t want to drive back home as I am scared of police and don’t want to get beaten-up by them. I am missing my family.”