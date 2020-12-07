Aditya Narayan-Shweta Aggarwal are elatedly satisfied with their beautiful wedding ceremony

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal recently tied the knot on December 1 and there was a lot of excitement among fans to see pictures of their wedding festivities. Photos and videos of their wedding celebrations were all over social media, and they went viral in no time at all.

Now, post-wedding, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal opened up about their wedding celebrations and managing the same amid the ongoing pandemic and it's restrictions.

Aditya claims he feels blessed regarding his successful wedding.

On being asked about his wedding reception, Aditya replied, "The reception went really well. In fact, all the functions went off smoothly, The wedding celebrations were an ideal blend of what Shweta wanted and what I wanted.".

He further opened up about how his wedding expectations got fulfilled through his real marriage, by expressing, "A wedding with just my parents, her parents and Shweta (laughs). I wanted to do just one temple wedding and that’s it. We would have saved lots of money. That’s the way I am. Shweta wanted a little more on the guest list. Because of COVID-19, we managed just the number of people we both wanted. I’ve to hand it to my cousins. They really pulled off the entire thing so well. My wife also wants me to give her credit. So I better acknowledge her contribution. Seriously, she worked really hard. All the ladies worked really hard.".

Talking about their wedding and associated preps, he said, "It took weeks to prepare for the celebrations and then the week-long celebrations just flew by. I am very very thankful that most of my friends and my father’s friends from the entertainment industry showed up for at least one of the wedding events. Some of my best friends are delivering babies outside India so they couldn’t attend. My bachpan ke dost and people I look up to were there.".

Regarding the follow-up of the Covid restrictions, he informed, "We spaced out the guest list in such a way so as to not break the Covid rules of 50 guests per event. The last thing we wanted was the authorities to show up and shut us down after so many months of preparation and hard work. The reception was clubbed with the sangeet. The food was fabulous. In fact, everything went perfectly. The reception was from 7 pm to 11 pm. Then we had the sangeet. Honestly, it was everything we had worked for and hoped for.".

"Well, I’ve become a one-drink guy at social dos now. As soon as I’ve one drink I am fine. I did get really emotional watching everyone’s dance performances because I had made sure not to watch them rehearse. So the whole thing was an hour-long surprise for me. My wife had prepared a dance. My parents danced!!! Oh my God!!! I teared up. But I didn’t let anyone see my emotions. That’s not me.", such was Aditya's take on 'drunk-dancing'.

On receiving ample satisfaction with their wedding festivities, Aditya asserts on a positive note by saying, "You see our first and primary concern was to keep the events Covid-free. We didn’t want anyone to fall sick, and that didn’t happen. So many times during the celebrations I thought that nothing should spoil the culmination of ten years of our togetherness. Of course, all relationships require hard work. But the last thing we wanted was for the Covid to play the villain (laughs) and ruin it all. I am really really glad that we succeeded in having all the wedding festivities with no Covid.".

He further adds, "It’s been some days since the celebrations and everyone is healthy. Most of my relatives have gone home. We are really proud we pulled it off that we managed all of his during these troubled times. In fact, the hotel had warned us that we wouldn’t be allowed music after 11 pm. But we went on playing music until almost 2 am. We were a well-behaved bunch of wedding revellers.".

In the end, Aditya's wife Shweta expressed, "Right from the start I wanted a wedding with a hundred guests even before the COVID thing. I never knew this COVID thing would happen. But I wanted a small wedding. Even when the dancing went on, we were just around 20 people.".

Credit: SpotboyE