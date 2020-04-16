News

Aditya Narayan speaks about his ROMANCE with Neha Kakkar

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Aditya Narayan spoke about his romance with Neha Kakkar.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Apr 2020 04:44 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors. After a magnum response on LIVE sessions with Pearl V Puri, Shivangi Joshi, Vijendra Khumeria and others, we connected with the debonair Aditya Narayan.

Aditya has hosted many Television shows and has also stunned the audience with his stellar performance in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Apart from his varied line of work, Aditya also grabbed headlines for his alleged relationship with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

Speaking about the same in a LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Aditya said, “Let me clear one thing, romance with Neha is just in reel life and not in real life. Like Shahrukh sir is married to Gauri mam in real life but in reel life his chemistry with Kajol mam is quite celebrated. Likewise, I and Neha will keep on entertaining the audience with our reel romance”.

What are your views on Aditya and Neha's chemistry? Hit the comment section below.

Tags Aditya Narayan Neha Kakkar Romance Pearl V Puri Shivangi Joshi Vijendra Khumeria Indian Idol Gauri mam Instagram TellyChakkar
